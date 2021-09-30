Vivo has finally launched the Vivo X70 series in India after introducing the smartphones in China earlier this month. However, the series includes the Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ while details about the regular Vivo X70 remain unclear. The cameras on all the Vivo X70 series smartphones come with a special ‘Zeiss T*’ coating to “minimise the effect of flares, stray light, and ghosting." Both new smartphones come with 120Hz display and 50-megapixel main camera. Similar to the previous Vivo X series, the new X70 smartphones focus on smartphone photography with “ultra-sensing gimbal" and Vivo Imaging Chip V1 technology.

Starting with the Vivo X70 Pro, the smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate display, HDR10+ support, and a punch-hole cutout for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS support and gimbal stabilisation 3.0 technology. The primary camera is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 116-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel with 5x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel portrait camera. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. Other notable features of the Vivo X70 Pro include Android 11-based FuntouchOS custom skin and a 4,450mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. It comes bundled with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Moving to the flagship Vivo X70 Pro+, the phone carries a larger 6.78-inch Ultra-HD (1,440×3,200 pixels) AMOLED display. Under the hood, it carries Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888+ SoC and features quad-cameras at the back. It is the only phone in the series to get 50W Wireless Flash Charge support apart from 55W Flash Charge fast charging for the 5,000mAh battery. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor with gimbal OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel depth sensor with f/1.6 aperture, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with OIS and 5x optical zoom. It also carries a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Priced at Rs 79,990 (12GB RAM + 256GB), Vivo X70 Pro+ will go on sale starting October 12. The Vivo X70 Pro is priced at Rs 46,990 (8GB RAM + 128GB), Rs 49,990 (8GB RAM + 256GB) and Rs 52,990 (12GB RAM + 256GB) will go on sale beginning October 7. Both the smartphones will be available on Vivo India E-store, Flipkart, and offline partner retail stores across India. The Vivo X70 Pro+ flaunts a ceramic body on glass and comes in Enigma Black colour. Meanwhile, the Vivo X70 Pro has two colours — Cosmic Black and Aurora Dawn.

