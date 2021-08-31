Vivo X70 to Officially Launch on September 9: All Expected Specifications

The Vivo X70 series will launch on September 9 in China. Vivo shared the development on Weibo, where we can notice the Zeiss-powered cameras in the promotional photo. The photo seemingly highlights the Vivo X70 Pro+ with quad rear cameras. Vivo India is also expected to launch the Vivo X70 series in India in partnership with the Indian Premier League (IPL), though details remain unclear at the moment. If rumours are true, Vivo will likely bring new smartphones after their launch in China. The Vivo X70 series will reportedly include the regular Vivo X70, mid-tier Vivo X70 Pro and flagship Vivo X70 Pro+, similar to the existing Vivo X60 series.

As per an old leak, the regular Vivo X70 would sport a 6.56-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it may pack the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, though a future variant may receive the Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset that also powers Vivo X60 and X60 Pro. The phone is said to carry a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 40-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel secondary camera, and a 13-megapixel tertiary camera. The front camera details remain unclear but it is like the entire series would focus on mobile photography, similar to old Vivo X-series phones. The Vivo X70 may also carry a slightly bigger 4,400mAh battery with support for 44W fast-charging. The device will reportedly sell in three colourways – Black, White, and Aurora. The Aurora variant will have an AG finish.

The Vivo X70 Pro is said to be similar to the Vivo X70. The phone will reportedly pack a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other similar features include a 4,400mAh battery with 44W fast charging and Samsung Exynos 1080 processor. The Vivo X70 Pro will reportedly come with a quad rear camera setup, comprising 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 5x Optical Zoom. The device may come in Black, White, and Aurora colours.

The top-tier Vivo X70 Pro+ will reportedly get a 6.78-inch curved OLED display with 10-bit support, 120Hz LTPO refresh rate, and a 2K resolution. According to the report, the handset will carry a Snapdragon 888+ SoC instead of the previously rumoured vanilla Snapdragon 888. It may also get a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery with 55W wire fast-charging support and 50W fast wireless charging. The rear camera system might house a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor, a 12-megapixel camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 5x Optical Zoom. The device is also said to pack Vivo’s V1 Image Signal Processing unit. This variant comes in Black with AG finish, Orange with Vegan Leather, and Blue with Plain Leather. We’ll hear more about the prices near to the launch event.

