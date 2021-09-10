Vivo has refreshed its premium X-series smartphones with the new Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+. All smartphones come with different chipsets but carry cameras optimised by Zeiss. The regular Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro look similar to each other but differ considerably in terms of cameras. Both phones come in three colour options. The flagship Vivo X70 Pro+ finally gets wireless charging and carries the largest screen in the series. All smartphones feature a 120Hz display. The Vivo X70 series has been launched in China, and the company is yet to share global availability details. An old leak had claimed that the Vivo X70 series that succeeds the Vivo X60 series would arrive in India in collaboration with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Starting with the regular Vivo X70, the phone sports a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080×2,376 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. Under the hood, it carries the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with ARM G77 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB onboard storage. The smartphone supports dual-SIM cards and runs on Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 out-of-the-box. The triple rear cameras come inside a square-shaped module that houses a 40-megapixel primary Sony IMX766V sensor with an f/1.89 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait camera. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The Vivo X70 carries a 4,400mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. The Vivo X70’s price in China starts at CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 42,100) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 49,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model. It comes in Black, Nebula, and White colours.

The Vivo X70 Pro looks similar to the Vivo X70 but with considerable upgrades. Most significant is the presence of Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC paired with ARM G78 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. It also comes with a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone carries a quad rear camera system instead of a triple rear camera setup. The rear camera module houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture lens, two 12-megapixel sensors, and an 8-megapixel periscope lens with an f/3.4 aperture lens. The Vivo X70 Pro packs a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. Its price in China starts at CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 49,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 4,599 (approx Rs 52,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, CNY 4,799 (approx Rs 54,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant, and lastly, CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 57,000) for the top 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. Its colour options are the same as the regular model.

Finally, the Vivo X60 Pro+ comes as the flagship and looks considerably different from its predecessors. The rear camera module comes in a distinct rectangular shape that covers the top half of the rear - similar to Poco M3. It sports a larger 6.78-inch Ultra-HD (1,440×3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it carries the flagship Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The quad rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX578 ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX598 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope sensor with an f/3.4 aperture lens. It is the only phone in the series to get, and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support apart from 55W Flash Charge fast charging for the 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo X70 Pro+ price starts at CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 62,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 68,300) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 79,700) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Orange colour options.

