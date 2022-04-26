Vivo X80 And X80 Pro Smartphones With Zeiss-Powered Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X80 series has launched in China this week, and the latest high-end smartphones from the company promise a lot of power and no compromise in photography. Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro smartphones use MediaTek and Qualcomm flagship chipsets, carry an AMOLED display, use Zeiss to power the cameras and offer fast charging.

Vivo has introduced the Chinese and global variants of the X80 smartphones, with the devices likely to enter markets like India in the coming weeks. Vivo X80 is the successor to the X70 lineup from the company.

Vivo X80 And X80 Pro Smartphone Prices

Vivo X80 smartphone comes in multiple variants with a starting price of CNY 3,699 (Rs 42,300 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The other models are 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB that are priced at CNY 3,999 (Rs 46,700 approx), CNY 4,399 (Rs 51,400 approx) and CNY 4,899 (Rs 57,200 approx), respectively.

Vivo X80 Pro prices start from CNY 5,499 for the base 8GB + 256GB model, going up to CNY 6,699 for the bigger 12GB + 512GB variant.

Vivo X80 And X80 Smartphone Specifications

Vivo X80 smartphone might be the cheaper of the two, but its features are hardly underwhelming. The phone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, and offers 1500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset with up to 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage. Its cameras don’t get us excited much but they still make sense. The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. The front of the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Vivo X80 packs a 4500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, but no wireless charging support.

Vivo X80 Pro is the flag bearer for Vivo in 2022, and its features prove its case. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch LTPO2 AMOLED display which offers QHD+ resolution along with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen includes an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has launched X80 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipsets. The phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. On the imaging front, Vivo X80 Pro carries a triple rear camera module powered by Zeiss. The setup consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with OIS and 2x zoom, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. Zeiss has optimised the sensors to give better low-light results.

Vivo X80 Pro has a 4700mAh battery that supports 80W fast wired charging, and 50W fast wireless charging speeds. The device gets IP68 rating and comes equipped with a cooling system.

