Vivo X80 Series Launch Today: How And Where To Watch Livestream And What To Expect

Smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch its flagship series, the Vivo X80 series in India today. The Vivo X80 series that includes the Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro will come with Zeiss-branded cameras, flagship chipsets, and more premium features. The smartphones are set to launch today at 12PM (noon) IST, and will compete with similar offerings in the market like the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the iQoo 9 series, Xiaomi 12 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, and more.

HOW TO WATCH VIVO X80 SERIES LAUNCH

The Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro launch will be streamed live on the company’s social media and YouTube channel. The smartphone will be launched at 12PM (noon) today, and users can alternatively watch the launch live in the video embedded below this paragraph. The Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro will go on sale on Flipkart, but it is not known if that will be today or at a later date.

VIVO X80 SERIES LAUNCH TODAY: WHAT TO EXPECT

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X80 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, and the Vivo X80 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Both smartphones will come with a similar-size display with a full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X80 Pro will come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel camera with a Samsung GNV sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultra-wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera. The Vivo X80 Pro will also come with a standalone V1+ chip that will facilitate the camera processing.

Vivo X80 vanilla, on the other hand, will come with a triple rear camera that will include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel portrait lens. Both smartphones will come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

