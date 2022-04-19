Vivo X80 Series Launching On April 25: Here's What To Expect From Next Vivo Flagships

Vivo X80 series from the popular smartphone maker will be launched on April 25. The Vivo X80 series will include the Vivo X80, the Vivo X80 Plus, and the Vivo X80 Pro Plus. The smartphones will initially be launched in China, and the company has started teasing the next-generation flagships ahead of the April 25 launch. The design shows a large rectangular camera module similar to the iQoo 9 Pro, with a camera ring that houses the Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup. The Vivo X80 series is said to come with both MediaTelk and Qualcomm processor options, and the smartphones will come with other flagship-level features like a 120Hz AMOLED display, and more.

According to reports, the vanilla Vivo X80 may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, while the Vivo X80 Pro may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The top-spec Vivo X80 Pro Plus, on the other hand, is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Apart from this, the smartphone series is also said to come with Zeiss-branded camera modules, and are reportedly coming with an in-house V1+ Image Signal processor for optics.

ALSO READ: Vivo X Fold Foldable Smartphone With Zeiss-Powered Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

The Vivo X80 Pro and X80 Pro Plus models are rumoured to sport a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultra wide angle shooter, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel portrait lens. The front camera on all three Vivo X80 models could be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Vivo recently launched its first foldable, the Vivo X Fold earlier this month. The Vivo X Fold gets an 8-inch LTPO2 folding display on the inside with support for 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display is 6.53-inch AMOLED which also offers 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo has equipped both displays with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.