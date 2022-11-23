Vivo X90 Series With 1-Inch Camera Sensor And Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset Announced: All Details

The Vivo X90 series is officially out and this year’s flagship devices see upgrades in a slew of departments. You have the regular Vivo X90 along with the X90 Pro and the X90 Pro+ that takes smartphone photography to a new level. Zeiss Optics has provided its valuable inputs to make the cameras better, while Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers the high-end device, and you have MediaTek providing its hardware support for the X90 and the X90 Pro.

Vivo X90 Series Price And Availability

Vivo X90 prices start from CNY 3,699 (Rs 42,990 approx) for the base variant of 8GB + 128GB. This variant goes up to 12GB + 512GB which comes for CNY 4,999 (Rs 57,100 approx). The X90 Pro starts with an 8GB + 256GB model and it costs CNY 4,999 (Rs 57,100 approx). The 12GB + 512GB variant will be available for CNY 5,999 (Rs 68,500 approx).

And the highlight of the series, the X90 Pro+ comes with a starting price tag of CNY 6,500 (Rs 74,00 approx), going up to CNY 7,000 (Rs 80,031 approx) for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

Vivo X90 Series Specifications

Vivo X90 and the X90 Pro get the same 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with support for QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate screen. They are powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The X90 has a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor.

With the X90 Pro, you get a 1-inch Sony main sensor clubbed with a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 50-megapixel portrait lens. Vivo is also powering the cameras with its new V2 ISP chip that promises better low-light shots. Vivo X90 and the X90 Pro carry a 4810mAh and a 4,870mAh battery that support 120W fast wired charging. You also have 50W wireless charging as an option.

As for the Vivo X90 Pro+, the company has thrown everything but the kitchen sink at its new flagship device. The phone features a 6.78-inch display as well but you get an LTPO 4 AMOLED with a 2K screen resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has double curves and supports Dolby Vision.

Vivo is using the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to power this device, and you can pick it up with around 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Vivo is offering a 1-inch sensor along with a 64-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens and a 50-megapixel sensor with a 50mm portrait lens. All three sensors come with OIS which is impressive. You also have a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 32-megapixel front camera. But like the previous X-series phones, the X90 Pro+ is meaty at 9.7mm thickness and weighs 221 grams.

The one department where Vivo has not upgraded much is charging. You have a 4,700mAh battery which supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging speeds. Launching in China means Vivo has offered the OriginOS 3 version as the base software on these devices.

