Vivo X90 Series With Zeiss Optics Cameras Launching On November 22: All Details

Vivo is all set to upgrade its flagship lineup with the new X90 series launching later this month. Vivo joined hands with Zeiss Optics for its smartphone cameras, and we have already seen its impact with last year’s X80 edition. Now, it is ready to unleash the next Vivo X series products that will be using Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets, a trend which has become quite common among brands.

Vivo X90 Series Launch Date And What To Expect

The Vivo X90 series will be launching on November 22 in China, with a global launch expected at a later date. Vivo will be using Zeiss Optics to power the cameras on this phone, and expect the Vivo X90 Pro+ variant to pack all the bells and whistles. Vivo will also have the X90 and the X90 Pro models.

Vivo X90 series will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage option as per reports. The company is expected to rely on Qualcomm and MediaTek with their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the Dimensity 9200 chipsets, respectively.

The phones will feature an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate screen, with support for around 120W fast charging expected, and 50W wireless charging as well. Vivo could offer a 1-inch imaging sensor from Sony on the Vivo X90 Pro+, making it only the second phone after the Xiaomi 12S Ultra to have this technology.

Zeiss Optics will be optimising the cameras but more than anything, we are hopeful that Vivo fixes the issues with its software because that seems to be the only reason why people would not recommend Vivo for its premium devices in the market. Speaking of which, Vivo’s new X90 lineup could be priced at over Rs 80,000 in the market this year. We’ll get all the details from the event next week.

