Vivo Y01 Budget Smartphone Launched In India: Prices, Specifications And More

Vivo has launched its new budget offering, the Vivo Y01 in India. The Vivo Y01 comes with a MediaTek processor and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone has been launched with the company’s FunTouch OS 11.1 and comes with several other features.

Vivo Y01 Prices and Availability

The Vivo Y01 has been launched at a price of Rs 8,999 in India for the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone is available for sale in India on the Vivo e-store and across partner retail stores. It has been launched in two colour options – Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue.

Vivo Y01 Specifications

The Vivo Y01 has been launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with eye protection mode. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple card slot that supports memory extension of up to 1TB.

In terms of optics, the new Vivo Y01 has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that also offers reverse wired charging.

Vivo, in its press release also said that the Vivo Y01 follows the company’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and is manufactured in its Greater Noida plant in Uttar Pradesh.

“As part of our commitment, vivo is working towards offering top-notch technology at the best price to meet the changing demands of the evolving consumer. Whether it is education, gaming, entertainment, or virtual connectivity, the Y01 is designed to offer the best experience,” Vivo’s Director for Brand Strategy Yogendra Sriramula said in the release.

