Vivo Y100 Launched With 64MP OIS Anti-Shake Camera In India: Price, Offers, Specs & Availability

Vivo Y100 Price: The Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday launched its new Y-series handset — Vivo Y100 in India. The Vivo Y100 is coming with colour-changing Fluorite AG glass rear panel, 64MP OIS Anti-Shake Camera, and a 4500 mAh battery with 44W Flashcharge technology.

Vivo Y100 Price, Offers And Availability

The Vivo Y100 will be available in two colour-changing options - Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold along with a third metal black colour option. The smartphone is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and will be available starting today on Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores. Consumers can also avail cashback of up to Rs 1500 from Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI and SBI.

Vivo Y100 Specifciations

Vivo Y100 features a 6.38-inch AMOLED Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz High touch sampling rate and HDR10+ certification. It also supports peak brightness at 1300 nits. The smartphone is 7.73 mm thick and weighs 181 grams. The Vivo Y100 is backed by a massive 4500 mAh battery with 44W Flashcharge technology.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It comes with UFS 2.2 and brings 8GB of additional RAM with an Extended RAM 3.0 feature that makes switching between apps faster and smoother. It runs the latest FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, out of the box.

Moving to optics, the Vivo Y100 has a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. The smartphone has an OIS Anti-shake camera with EIS, which provides ultra-stability while capturing Night Portraits, sports scenes and during handheld shooting.

“Aligned with the government’s Make in India vision, all these devices are manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility, which employs around 10,000 men and women, ensuring all Vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians," said the company in a statement.

