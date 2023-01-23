Vivo Y100 Likely To Launch With Colour-Changing Back Panel In India Soon: Expected Price, Specs & More

Vivo Y100 Launch: The Chinese technology giant Vivo is preparing to launch a new mid-range Y series smartphone in India. The upcoming ‘Vivo Y100’ smartphone is likely to come with colour changing back panel, which was first seen in the Vivo V23 series. The upcoming Vivo Y100 smartphone is expected to be the company’s most premium handset in the Y series range.

Vivo Y100 Launch Date And Price in India

The Vivo Y100 is likely to launch in February in India. The mid-range device is expected to be priced at around Rs 27,000 in the country. According to gizmochina, the Vivo Y100, was recently emerged on Geekbench, BIS, and Google Play Console. The device may come with Dimensity 900 chipset with a model number MT6877V/ZA.

Vivo Y100 Specifications

The Dimensity 900 chipset octa-core processor has a base frequency of 2.0GHz, with 6 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 2 more at 2.4GHz. The Vivo Y100 will run Android 13 out of the box and will have 7.37GB of available RAM, potentially indicating that it will come with 8GB of RAM the report said.

The brand is also focusing expand its range of colour-changing smartphones this year. As mentioned earlier, this time Vivo may bring color-changing technology to the upcoming Vivo Y100 smartphone.

In related news, Vivo’s latest flagship smartphones — Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are expected to make their global debut on February 3rd. The latest leak suggests that the X90 series will feature advanced camera technology. Multiple reports also claimed that Vivo X90 and X90 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset.

The smartphones are said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup. Also, the Vivo X90 is expected to come with a 4,810mAh battery. While the Pro model may pack a 4,870mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Read all the Latest Tech News here