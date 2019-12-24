Take the pledge to vote

Vivo Y11 (2019) With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched: Price, Features, Offers and More

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
Vivo has just introduced a new budget smartphone, called the Vivo Y11 (2019). The handset was first introduced in Vietnam back in October and now makes its way to India. It seems like a strong competitor for the Redmi 8, Redmi 8A and the Realme 5. Some of the most prominent features of the handset include a 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, a rear fingerprint sensor, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 439 SoC.

The handset will be available for Rs 8,990 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The handset can be purchased starting December 25 from all offline channels as well as online through Vivo India e-store, Amazon India, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq, and Bajaj EMI E-Store. The smartphone will go on sale on December 28 on Flipkart.

The new Vivo Y11 features a 6.35-inch HD+ (1544x720 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch. On the inside there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. At the back, there is a dual-camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/1.8 lens.

We have already mentioned that the handset offers a chunky 5,000mAh battery, while notable features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, USB OTG, fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset will be available in two colours- Mineral Blue and Agate Red colour options.

