Vivo Y12A Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specs and More

Vivo has refreshed the Vivo Y-budget series lineup with the new Vivo Y12A. The phone sits alongside the existing regular Vivo Y12 from May 2019, Vivo Y12S, and Vivo Y12S 2021. The Vivo Y12A is designed for budget users and the phone carries dual rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, and a large 5,000mAh battery. It debuted in Thailand, and the company is yet to share its global availability details.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y12A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie camera unit. Under the hood, it carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on FunTouch OS 11 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards. Its rear camera module comes in a rectangular shape that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera system includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The camera app comes bundled with AI filters, bokeh, and supports Face Unlock. Other notable features on the Vivo Y12A 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that charges via a Micro-USB port. Vivo claims that the battery can deliver up to 16.3 hours of HD movie playback. The new Vivo Y12A carries a price tag of THB 4,499 (roughly Rs 10,500) for the single 3GB + 32GB storage model. Customers can purchase it in Blue and Green colour options via popular e-retailer Lazada.

