Vivo Y12s With 5,000mAh Battery and Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India, Priced at Rs 9,990

Vivo has refreshed its budget Y-smartphone lineup with the Vivo Y12s. The smartphone is available in India in two colour options, and as its name suggests, the device is a toned-down version of the original Vivo Y12, launched in May 2019. Notable features of the latest smartphone include 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and MediaTek Helio P35 mobile processor. The original Y12 smartphone packs the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and triple cameras at the back.

The Vivo Y12s price in India is set at Rs 9,990 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. Customers can purchase the smartphone starting today in Phantom Black and Glacier Blue colour options on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and all official Vivo channels. At the time of writing this article, the phone is only listed on Amazon but may reach other platforms shortly. The e-commerce site has sale deals such as exchange offer worth up to Rs 9,200, no-cost EMI, and Rs 1,500 instant discount on Yes Bank credit card EMI transactions. Vivo says that the device is manufactured at its Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh factory to push the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

In terms of features, the Vivo Y12s comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) IPS display that has a considerable chin and waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. It also offers side fingerprint scanner with the power button to easily unlock and power-on the device, at the same time.

The phone's dual rear cameras are housed inside a rectangular module with LED flash. The rear camera setup packs a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The Vivo Y12s comes pre-loaded with camera modes such as portrait, pano, live photo, slo-mo, time-lapse, pro, and more.

Other notable features on the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, OTG, and FunTouch OS 11 (based on Android 10) out of the box. The Vivo Y12s packs a 5,000mAh battery that charges via the Micro-USB port.