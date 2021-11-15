Vivo Y15A With Dual Rear Cameras Launched, Priced at Roughly Rs 11,900

Vivo has refreshed its budget Y-smartphone series with Vivo Y15A. The new phone sits alongside the Vivo Y15s that debuted in Singapore earlier this month. Both phones appear to be similar in terms of design and features; however, the RAM configuration and OS versions are different. The new Vivo Y15A comes with an extended RAM feature, also a popular feature on Realme phones as Dynamic RAM, and dual-rear cameras. It has been launched in the Philippines, and the India-specific details remain unclear.

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo Y15A gets a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with eye-protection mode and a waterdrop notch that houses the 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens. Under the hood, it carries the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC that also powers the Vivo Y15s. The chipset comes paired with 4GB of RAM (with extended RAM support) and 64GB inbuilt storage. Its dual rear cameras come inside a square-shaped camera module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera system houses a 13-megapixel AI rear sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 super macro lens. The camera app comes bundled with panorama, portrait, live photo, time-lapse, and pro mode.

For security, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as support for face unlock. Other notable features on the Vivo Y15A include Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1, Micro-USB port, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, and Wi-Fi. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Vivo Y15A measures 163.96×75.2×8.28mm and weighs 179 grams. Lastly, the pricing, the phone carries a price tag of PHP 7999 (roughly Rs 11,900) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Customers can choose between Mystic Blue and Wave Green colour options. To recall, the Vivo Y15s launched with a price tag of SGD 179 (approx Rs 9,800) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

