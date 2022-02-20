Vivo has refreshed its budget Y-smartphone series with the new Vivo Y15S. The phone is designed for entry-level smartphone users and will compete against devices such as Realme Narzo 50A, Moto E40, and Redmi 10 Prime. The new Vivo smartphone runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) with Funtouch OS on top. The ‘Go’ edition of the Android software is essentially optimised for budget smartphones for a smooth experience. Another eye-catching feature of the smartphone is the dual-camera setup on the back.

Vivo Y15s Specifications

The Vivo Y15s comes in two colour options - Wave Green and Mystic Blue. The phone sports a 6.51-inch screen with HD+ resolution, a waterdrop-style notch, and slim bezels. It is not the slimmest smartphone in the market, measuring 8.28mm in thickness and weighing 179 grams. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with up to 64GB storage and 3GB RAM.

At the back, there’s a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel wide-angle snapper. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The camera app on the Vivo V23e comes bundled with modes like Pano, Face Beauty, Photo, Video, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and a micro-USB port for charging with OTG support. We also get a dual-SIM card slot with a microSD slot. Inside the packaging, the phone comes with a USB cable, charger, SIM ejector tool and phone case.

Vivo Y15s Price in India

The Vivo Y15s carries a starting price of Rs 10,990 (MRP Rs. 13,990) for the single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. As mentioned, customers can choose between Mystic Blue and Wave Green colourways. The phone is available to purchase on the Vivo India e-Store and partner online channels. The Vivo Y15s first debuted in Singapore in November 2021 for SGD 179, which is roughly Rs 10,000. Vivo had launched another Y15s back in 2015.

