English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivo Y17 With Triple Rear Cameras, 128GB Storage, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features And More
The Vivo Y17 features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView Display with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent.
Vivo Y17 With Triple Rear Cameras, 128GB Storage, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features And More
Loading...
Vivo Y17 has been made official by the company and is priced at Rs 17,990. The major highlights include a ‘Halo’ notch display, octa-core chipset, AI triple rear cameras, and a whopping 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
The Vivo Y17 features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView Display with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, built on the TSMC 12nm FinFET process with clock speeds of up to 2.3GHz. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card. The handset runs Android 9 Pie with FunTouchOS 9 on top out of the box.
The USP of this phone is its AI triple rear camera setup which has 13MP as a primary sensor with f/2.2, 8MP wide-angle secondary sensor and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4. The camera features include Auto-focus, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus. The front-facing camera is a 20-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.
Connectivity options include VoLTE support, Dual Nano SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, and a microUSB 2.0. The device measures 159.4 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm and weighs 190.5 grams.
The Vivo Y17 features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView Display with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, built on the TSMC 12nm FinFET process with clock speeds of up to 2.3GHz. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card. The handset runs Android 9 Pie with FunTouchOS 9 on top out of the box.
The USP of this phone is its AI triple rear camera setup which has 13MP as a primary sensor with f/2.2, 8MP wide-angle secondary sensor and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4. The camera features include Auto-focus, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus. The front-facing camera is a 20-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.
Connectivity options include VoLTE support, Dual Nano SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, and a microUSB 2.0. The device measures 159.4 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm and weighs 190.5 grams.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thinking About Ruining Avengers Endgame With Spoilers? Captain America is Watching You
- AB de Villiers Hit an Outrageous No-Look Six and it is 'Beyond Science'
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Russell In, No Pollard in West Indies Squad
- Ranveer Singh's Prophecy About Surveen Chawla's Baby Being A Rapper is the Strangest Thing Today
- Will 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani be Replaced by Ami Trivedi in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results