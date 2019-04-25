Vivo Y17 With Triple Rear Cameras, 128GB Storage, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features And More

Vivo Y17 has been made official by the company and is priced at Rs 17,990. The major highlights include a ‘Halo’ notch display, octa-core chipset, AI triple rear cameras, and a whopping 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.The Vivo Y17 features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView Display with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, built on the TSMC 12nm FinFET process with clock speeds of up to 2.3GHz. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card. The handset runs Android 9 Pie with FunTouchOS 9 on top out of the box.The USP of this phone is its AI triple rear camera setup which has 13MP as a primary sensor with f/2.2, 8MP wide-angle secondary sensor and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4. The camera features include Auto-focus, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus. The front-facing camera is a 20-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.Connectivity options include VoLTE support, Dual Nano SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, and a microUSB 2.0. The device measures 159.4 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm and weighs 190.5 grams.