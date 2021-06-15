Vivo Y1s Gets a New 3GB RAM Variant in India, Priced at Rs 9,490

Vivo has refreshed its Vivo Y1s smartphone with a 3GB RAM configuration. The original smartphone debuted in India with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage in November 2020 for Rs 7,990. The new model will be available in Aurora Blue and Olive Black colour options via Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store, and across all partner retail stores. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the Vivo Y1s carries a price tag of Rs 9,490. The exact availability date remains unclear at the moment. In a press note, Vivo says that that the latest Vivo Y1s follows the company’s commitment to ‘Make in India and is manufactured at its Greater Noida facility.

In terms of specifications between the new 3GB RAM model and the existing 2GB variant are the same. The Vivo Y1s sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720×1,520 pixels) LCD display with an 88.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop-notch. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, paired with up 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10.5 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards. On the back, there’s a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, and for selfies, the phone comes with a 5-megapixel front camera with f/1.8 aperture. Both cameras support camera modes like beautification, time-lapse, video recording, and more. Other notable features on the smartphone include 2.4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The Vivo Y1s carries a 4,030mAh battery that charges via the Micro-USB port. Although Vivo has not specified the battery life per charge, the company says it should last long enough to provide an “enjoyable gaming and video experience." Lastly, the phone weighs 161 grams and measures 155.11×75.09×8.28mm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here