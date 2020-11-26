Vivo Y1s With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Debuts in India

Vivo has refreshed its Y-series lineup of smartphones with the launch of Vivo Y1s in India. The budget smartphone comes with a single rear camera and packs a 4,030mAh battery. It is positioned as an entry-level device and likely to be priced under the Rs. 10,000 bracket in the country. Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker earlier this week confirmed the launch of the premium Vivo V20 Pro in India soon.

Currently, the Vivo Y1s is listed on Vivo India website, though the company has not revealed the pricing of the smartphone yet. However, Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom in a blog post stated that the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 7,990 for the single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The new Vivo Y1s has Auror Blue and Olive Black colour options, as revealed on the Vivo website. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to announce its availability as well as sale offer details.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y1s sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) LCD display with 88.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop-notch. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, 2GB RAM, and 32GB onboard storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. Additionally, it runs Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10.5 out-of-the-box. On the back, there's a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, and for selfies, the phone comes with a 5-megapixel front camera with f/1.8 aperture. Both cameras support camera modes like beautification, time-lapse, video recording, and more.

Other features on the smartphone include dual-SIM support, 2.4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The Vivo Y1s 4,030mAh battery that charges via the Micro-USB port. Although Vivo has not specified the battery life per charge, the company says it should last long enough to provide "enjoyable gaming and video experience." Lastly, the phone weighs 161 grams and measures 155.11x75.09x8.28mm.