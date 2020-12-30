Vivo Y20 (2021) With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery Launched, Priced at Roughly Rs 10,900

Vivo has refreshed its budget Vivo Y20 smartphone with a new edition. Dubbed as Vivo Y20 (2021), the device packs octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor like its Y20 sibling. Overall, the new Vivo smartphone looks quite similar to the older version in terms of design. It comes with a waterdrop notch at the front panel and triple cameras at the back. The phone is offered in two colour options of Dawn White and Nebula Blue.

The Vivo Y20 (2021) is currently retailing in Malaysia at MYR 599 (roughly Rs 10,900). The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to share its global availability details. To recall, the older Vivo Y20 is available in India at starting Rs 12,990 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 64GB model, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 13,990.

As mentioned, the newly launched Vivo Y20 (2021) and the Vivo Y20 are quite alike in terms of looks and design. The new Vivo phone comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It ships with Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The smartphone further packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable via a microSD card. Its rear cameras are housed inside a rectangular module, similar to the Vivo Y20.

The triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera that has an f/1.8 aperture. The Vivo Y20 (2021) comes pre-loaded with camera modes such as portrait, panorama, live photo, time-lapse, and more. Other notable features on the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, and 4G. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging via the Micro-USB port.