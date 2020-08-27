Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i Arrive in India With Triple Cameras, Snapdragon 460 SoC

Vivo has dropped two budget-friendly smartphones in India, the Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i. While the phones are almost similar as far as specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y20 is available with a 4GB + 64GB storage option while the Vivo Y20i comes with a 3GB + 64GB variant. Notably, both the phones also pack a Snapdragon 460 chipset. Notably, the Snapdragon 460 processor was seen on the Oppo A53 that was launched earlier this week in India. Customer buying the Vivo Y20 will get it in Black and White colour options while for the Vivo Y20i, the phone is sold in White and Blue colour options.

Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i Specifications

As far as specifications of both Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i are concerned, both the phones pack a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch and 720X1600 pixel-screen resolution and run on Android 10 based FunTouchOS 10.5. For photography duties, both the phones come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel secondary lens and another 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies and video calling, both the phones house an 8-megapixel front camera. Camera modes include slow-mo, portrait, panorama, live photos among others. Furthermore, both the Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i are backed by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Among other features, both the phones have Micro-USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM Radio, and more. Besides, both the phones pack a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Vivo Y20 an Vivo Y20i Price and Availability

Coming to the pricing, the lone 4GB + 64GB variant of the Vivo Y20 has been priced at Rs 12,990 while the 3GB + 64GB model of the Vivo Y20i costs Rs 11,490. The Vivo Y20 will be available for purchase on Vivo India's website, offline retail others and other e-commerce platforms starting from August 28, while the Vivo Y20i will be available from September 3.