Vivo Y20A Launched as Company's Latest Made in India Smartphone: Price, Specifications & More

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched its new Vivo Y20A smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery and an AI Triple Macro camera in India. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 11,490 for the single variant and will go on sale starting January 2, 2021. The smartphone will be sold via all major partner retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and Vivo e-store starting January 2. The Vivo Y20A follows Vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Vivo says that all of its smartphones sold in the country are made in India.

The Vivo Y20A has been launched in two colour options - Nebula Blue and Dawn White. The smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch Halo iView IPS display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charge technology. The Vivo Y20A is powered by an SDM439 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11 out of the box and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, the smartphone features an AI Triple Macro Camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 large aperture and PDAF technology, there is also a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera, and a third Super Macro shooter that can focus on objects as close as 4cms. Up front, the Vivo Y20A has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Y20A supports Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/ 5GHz, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, OTG support, FM, BeiDou, GLONASS, and has a micro USB 2.0 port. Other sensors include an Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and a virtual gyroscope.