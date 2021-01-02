Vivo Y20A With Snapdragon 439 Goes on Sale in India: Check Prices, Specifications & More

Vivo launched its Vivo Y20A made in India smartphone earlier this week. Now, the Vivo Y20A is up for sale in India. The Vivo Y20A was launched as the watered down version of the Vivo Y20 and comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 64GB of onboard storage. The Vivo Y20A has been priced at Rs 11,490 in India for the sole variant that will be sold in the country. The Vivo Y20A comes with Android 11-based FunTouchOS 11 out of the box.

The Vivo Y20A has been launched in two distinct colour options - Dawn White and Nebula Blue. The smartphone has already be put on sale on the Vivo online store in the country, and it is expected to be sold via all major online and offline retailers eventually. Buyers can also avail exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options on purchasing the Vivo Y20A from the Vivo online store. The Vivo Y20A comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Vivo Y20A has been launched in a single 3GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant in India.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y20A comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Vivo Y20A has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, micro USD, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a microSD card slot for expandable storage. Further, the Vivo Y20A has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging.