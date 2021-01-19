Vivo Y20G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India, Priced at Rs 14,990

Vivo is refreshing its Y-series lineup with the launch of the Vivo Y20G in India. The phone bears similarities to the vanilla Vivo Y20 in terms of the design; however, it packs the MediaTek Helio G80 processor instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. The new Vivo Y20G come carries triple cameras at the back and waterdrop-style notch on the display panel that houses the selfie camera. The Chinese smartphone maker says that the Vivo Y20G is manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility to align with government's Make in India initiative.

It comes with a price tag of Rs 14,990 for lone 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Customers can purchase the Vivo Y20G in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colour options via Vivo offline and online channels. It will also retail on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and other offline stores, though the exact India sale date remains unclear. Vivo says that customers with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards can enjoy 10 percent off on regular and EMI transactions. EMI options are available with Bajaj Finserv cards, ICICI Bank, and more.

The Vivo Y20G features a 6.51-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) IPS display with waterdrop-notch and narrow bezels. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The company says that the MediaTek octa-core mobile processor offers a "highly responsive" gaming experience. It supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 out of the box.

Its rear camera module looks exactly the same as that of the vanilla Vivo Y20. The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and two 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 aperture, each. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture. The camera app comes pre-loaded with modes such as portrait, panorama, live photo, slo-mo, time-lapse, and more. Other notable features on the Vivo Y20G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G LTE, GPS, and fingerprint scanner. It packs a 5,000mAh that supports 18W fast charging via micro-USB port.