Vivo Y20T 'Made in India' Phone With Snapdragon 662 Launched: Price, Specs

Vivo has refreshed its Y-series smartphone with the new Vivo Y20T in India. Available in a single storage model, the new device sits next to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439-powered Vivo Y20A that debuted in the country last year. The Vivo Y20T comes with Snapdragon 662, Expanded RAM capability, and triple rear cameras. The new device looks similar to other Y20 series devices with a gradient back panel housing a rectangular camera module. The power button doubles up as a fingerprint scanner.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y20T sports a 6.51-inch display that has HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) resolution and a waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie camera. The large screen has a considerable chin. As mentioned, the Vivo Y20T carries a Snapdragon 662 processor that also powers budget phones like Poco M3 4G, Redmi 9 Power, and Oppo F19s. The chipset comes paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It also has extended RAM 2.0 that utilises 1GB idle ROM when the system requires more memory. Users can expand the onboard memory with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Coming to optics, the triple rear cameras on the Vivo Y20T come inside a rectangular-shaped module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera system comprises 13-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro photography and depth sensing. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. Additionally, the camera app on the Vivo V20T comes pre-loaded with modes like Portrait, Pano (Rear Camera), Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time Lapse, PRO, and Doc.

Other notable features on the Vivo Y20T include Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, a micro-USB port, dual SIM, 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm jack. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Priced at Rs 15,490 for 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant, the Vivo Y20T will be up for sale from October 11 onwards via Vivo e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and all partner retail stores. Customers can choose between Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colours.

