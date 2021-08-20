Vivo has refreshed its Y-series smartphone lineup in India with Vivo Y21. The budget smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery but retains its slim design. The company says the smartphone has been designed for its Gen-Z consumers in the country “who want an all-rounder" device that caters to the need of their “fast-paced lifestyle." It comes in two colours and storage options and is available on major e-commerce sites. Additionally, Vivo notes the Vivo Y21 follows its commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at the Greater Noida facility, which employs around 10,000 men and women.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y21 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (1600×720) display with waterdrop notch for the single selfie camera. It supports dual-SIM cards and runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. Under the hood, it carries MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM + 1GB extended virtual RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. It carries a dual rear camera system that houses a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera for selfie and video calling. The camera app on the Vivo Y21 comes bundled with modes such as portrait (basic), pano, live photo, slow-mo, time-lapse, Pro, and DOC.

Other notable features on the Vivo Y21 include a side fingerprint sensor, 4G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz. As mentioned, it carries a 5,000mAh that supports 18W charging. The Vivo Y21 carries a price tag of 15,490 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and the company says that a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option will be available soon. It is available in two colour options — Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow and it is retailing via Vivo official channels and e-commerce platforms, like Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm. Its launch offers include Rs 500 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and ICICI Bank cards, applicable only till September 30.

