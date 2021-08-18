Vivo is reportedly planning to refresh its Y-series smartphone lineup in India with Vivo Y21 and Vivo Y33s. The two smartphones are tipped to launch next week, though the company is yet to share this development officially. The report comes from 91Mobiles that also lists key specifications of the two smartphones. The report teases the renders of Vivo Y21 and Vivo Y33s as well.

Starting with the Vivo Y21, the report notes Vivo will promote the phone as the ‘slimmest 5,000mAh-backed phone’ one of the posters reveals. The Vivo Y21 appears to be a budget phone that is said to sport a 6.51-inch HD+ (1600×720) display and carry MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM, 1GB extended RAM, and 128GB internal storage. It may run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 out-of-the-box. In terms of optics, the Vivo Y21 will reportedly house a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel super macro lens on the back, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. As mentioned, there could be a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Other rumoured features include a side fingerprint sensor, 4G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Its alleged renders tip Black and glossy white colour options.

Coming to the Vivo Y33s, the phone is said to come with a 6.58-inch Halo FullView Full-HD+ (2408×1080) display and MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 8GB RAM + 4GB extended RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The same processor powers Samsung Galaxy F22 that debuted in India last month. The report further adds that the Vivo Y33s would carry a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there could be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. Like the Vivi Y21, the Y33s also comes with a side fingerprint sensor and 4G connectivity. Its alleged renders highlight black and blue colours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here