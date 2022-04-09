Vivo has refreshed its budget Y-smartphone series with the Vivo Y21G in India. Key features of the smartphone include a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging and Android 11-based FuntouchOS 11. Since it is a budget smartphone, the phone may receive Android 12 update very late. Recently, Motorola launched its Moto G22 budget phone that runs Android 12.

Vivo Y21G Price in India

The Vivo Y21G carries a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Customers can also choose between Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow colours. It is available to purchase on the Vivo India website and partner online outlets.

Vivo Y21G Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y21G comes with a 6.51-inch LCD with HD+ (1600×720 pixel) resolution and a waterdrop-style notch that houses the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Readers must note that the 64GB storage could exhaust soon as apps on Google Play now eat a good amount of internal memory. Similarly, 4GB RAM should be enough to run select social media apps, and Vivo is offering RAM expansion technology that utilises idle storage. Therefore, users can essentially use 5GB of RAM, but the setting needs to be enabled manually.

In the camera department, we get two cameras on the back and a single front camera for selfies. The rear camera module adopts a black finish that houses a 13-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, we get an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The camera on the Vivo Y21G comes bundled with modes like Video, Pano, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Pro, and DOC.

Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB port for charging. There’s also support for OTG. Additionally, the phone gets a dual-SIM card tray and a dedicated slot for a microSD card. In the package, users will get documentation, a phone case, a protective film (applied), and a SIM ejection tool apart from the smartphone.

