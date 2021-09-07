Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo Y21s in Indonesia. The Vivo Y21s has been developed from the Vivo Y21 that was launched in India last month. The smartphone’s specifications are also very similar to the Vivo Y21, with the main difference lying in the camera and processor. The Vivo Y21s is powered by a MediaTek processor and has a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone has been launched in Indonesia at a price of IDR 2,799,000 (roughly Rs 14,400) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options - Midnight Blue and Pearl White, and has been made available for purchase on Shopee. It is not known if or when the smartphone will be launched globally, including the Indian market.

The Vivo Y21s runs on Android 11. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 gaming processor. The smartphone packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSD card. There is a triple rear camera on the Vivo Y21s that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and another 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the Vivo Y21s comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Y21s comes with a USB type-C port for charging, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM connectivity, 4G, GPS, USB OTG, and more.

