Vivo Y21T With 50MP Main Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo has refreshed its Y-smartphone series with the new Vivo Y21T in India. The new phone succeeds the regular Vivo Y21 that debuted in the country in August 2021 and now features a Qualcomm chipset instead of a MediaTek SoC. The design language of both smartphones are more or less the same, but on the specifications side, there are mighty upgrades. Like all Vivo devices, the new Vivo Y21T follows the company’s “commitment to Make in India" initiative and is manufactured at its Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh facility.

The Vivo Y21T features a larger 6.58-inch LCD display with 2408×1080 pixels (Full-HD+ resolution) and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen also gets an “Eye Protection Mode" to filter out the harmful blue light for a more comfortable viewing experience. Under the hood, we get the Snapdragon 680 chipset with an Extended RAM 2.0 feature that makes use of up to 1GB idle ROM space. The chipset comes paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Customers can choose between Midnight Blue and Pearl White colour options.

We get a triple rear camera system that houses a 50-megapixel primary camera paired with two 2-megapixel snappers for macro photography and the bokeh effect. The camera app comes bundled with modes like Personalised Portrait Mode, Super HDR, and Super Night mode. At the front, we get an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling inside the waterdrop-style notch. The phone weighs 182 grams (two grams heavier than the Vivo Y21) but with a sleeker design measuring 8mm. The back material is made of plastic.

All this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Fast Charge technology. The Vivo Y21T runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on the Android 11. Additionally, we get an updated Ultra Game Mode for a smooth gaming experience. Connectivity options on the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port with OTG support and dual-SIM card tray. At last, the Vivo Y21T costs Rs 16,490 and is available to purchase via Vivo e-store and all partner retail stores.

