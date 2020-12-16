Vivo Y30 Standard Edition With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specs and More

Vivo is refreshing its budget Y-smartphone series with the launch of Vivo Y30 Standard Edition. The smartphone is available in China in a single storage model that comes in Aurora and Cloud Water Blue colour options. Some of the notable features of the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition include dual rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. Currently, the vanilla Vivo V30 with triple rear cameras is available in India at starting Rs 13,990.

The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition price in China is set at Rs at CNY 1,398 which is roughly Rs 15,700 in India, for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage model. It is available to purchase on Viva China website and through partner retailers. The Chinese smartphone company is yet to share its global availability details. As mentioned, its colour options include Aurora and Cloud Water Blue. In terms of design, the new Vivo Y30 Standard Edition looks similar to the vanilla Vivo V30 with a rectangular camera module at the back, but with a waterdrop notch on the front panel instead of a hole-punch cutout.

It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it packs MediaTek Helio P35 SoC (MT6765) paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card. Its runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 out-of-the-box and also supports dual-SIM cards (nano). Its dual-camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. The primary camera can shoot full-HD video, and its camera app supports modes like panorama, portrait, time-lapse photography, smart vision, and document correction. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 lens for selfies and video calls. It supports panorama, portrait, dynamic photo, and more.

Other features on the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, USB OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging via Micro-USB port.