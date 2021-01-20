Vivo Y31 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India, Priced at Rs 16,490

Vivo has launched another affordable smartphone namely, Vivo Y31, a day after the company released the Vivo Y20G in India. Both the devices carry triple rear cameras and are priced at a similar price point. Other notable features of the Vivo Y31 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and a 5,000mAh battery. As its name suggests, the smartphone appears to be a successor of the Vivo Y30 that was launched in May last year with Mediatek Helio P35 SoC and quad rear cameras. The Vivo Y31 is manufactured at the company's Greater Noida facility, to align with the government's 'made in India' initiative.

It carries a price tag of Rs 16,490 for lone 6GB + 128GB storage model. Customers can purchase the Vivo Y31 in Racing Black and Ocean Blue options via Vivo official online and offline channel, though its India sale date remains unclear, at the moment. It will also be available to purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and other partner retail stores. Vivo says that customers with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards can enjoy 10 per cent off on regular and EMI transactions. EMI options are available with Bajaj Finserv cards, ICICI Bank, and more. On the other hand, the Vivo Y20G's price in India is set at Rs 14,990 for 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

The Vivo Y31 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (2,408×1,080 pixels) IPS display with waterdrop-notch and narrow bezels. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage (expandable upto 1TB). It supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 out of the box.

The phone's rectangular rear camera module looks exactly the same as that of the vanilla Vivo Y20. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture and two 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 aperture, each. For selfies, there's a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The camera app comes pre-loaded with modes such as portrait, panorama, live photo, slo-mo, time-lapse, and more.

Other notable features on the Vivo Y31 include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G LTE, GPS, and fingerprint scanner. It packs a 5,000mAh that charges via USB Type-C port and lastly, the phone weighs 188 grams.