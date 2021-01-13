Vivo Y31s With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5G Support Launched: Price, Availability and Specifications

Vivo has launched an affordable 5G smartphone namely, the Vivo Y31s that features the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset. The budget-friendly phone comes in two storage options and with a dual-rear camera setup. It also features a 90Hz refresh rate display and 5,000mAh battery. It is currently available in China, and the company is yet to share its global availability details.

In terms of design, it comes with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio and waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Its rear camera module comes in a square-design that also includes the LED flash. Under the hood, the Vivo Y31s packs the newly launched octa-core Snapdragon 480 SoC with Adreno 619 GPU and up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. It also comes with 128GB of UFS2.1 storage and supports dual-SIM cards (Nano).

The rear camera setup houses a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for video calling and selfies. Other notable features on the Vivo Y31s include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 11. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The phone also includes an array of sensors such as the gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and electronic compass. It weighs 185.5 grams and is 8.40mm in thickness.

In terms of pricing, its base 4GB + 128GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,498 (approx Rs 17,000) while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,698 (approx Rs. 19,300). Customers in China can purchase the device from January 15 onwards in grey, red, and silver colour options. It is currently up for reservations via Vivo China website.