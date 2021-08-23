Vivo has refreshed the Y-smartphone series with the new Vivo Y33s in India. The new device comes less than a week after the Chinese tech company launched Vivo Y21 in the country. The company is flaunting the new smartphone’ camera capabilities through the 50-megapixel primary camera. The phone comes in two colour options, and customers with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards can enjoy instant cashback (for a limited period). Other notable features of the phone include a 5,000mAh battery, 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display, and 4GB expandable RAM. Vivo says the Vivo Y33s follows the commitment to ‘Make in India’ goal and is manufactured at the company’s Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh facility.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y33s sports a 6.58-inch Halo FullView Full-HD+ (2,408×1,080 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie camera. The display supports Eye Protection Mode to reduce blue-light emission and adjust the screen with warmer colours, “relieving eye fatigue and protecting your eyesight." Under the hood, it carries the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 8GB RAM + 4GB extended RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The same processor powers Samsung Galaxy F22 that debuted in India last month. The triple rear camera module takes inspiration from Vivo V20 and adopts and black colour finish. The rear camera system on the Vivo V33s houses a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The camera app comes bundled with modes, like night mode, portrait, pano, live photo, slow-mo, time-lapse, Pro, and DOC.

Other notable features on the Vivo Y33s include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM card support, and Android 11 with FuntouchOS 11.1 on top. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Its carries a price tag of Rs 17,990 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) model. The Vivo Y33s will go on sale via Vivo channels and e-commerce platforms (Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Tatacliq) on August 23 in Mirror Black and Midday Dream colour options.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here