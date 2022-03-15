Vivo Y33T Gets New Starry Gold Colour: Price in India, Specifications

The Vivo Y33T is getting a new Starry Gold colour variant, the company announced earlier today. The new colour variant sits with the existing Mirror Black and Midday Dream models that launched in India in January 2022. Apart from the design, the specifications remain the same. The Vivo Y33T is available to purchase across Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and other partner retail stores. Notably, the Vivo Y33T is available with a temporary price cut, and bank offers on Flipkart as a part of the Big Saving Days offer.

Vivo Y33T Price in India

The Vivo Y33T is retailing at Rs 18,465 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The platform is still not showing the new Starry Gold colour variant for sale. The other two colour options are available with bank offers. SBI credit card users will get Rs 750 off at the time of payment.

Vivo Y33T Specifications

Coming to specifications, the Vivo Y33T smartphone sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (2408×1080 pixels) display that supports ‘Eye Protection Mode’ to help users read efficiently at night by reducing blue-light. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset that comes paired with 128GB storage and 8GB of RAM. There’s also a triple card slot, and users can expand the storage by up to 1TB with a microSD card. In terms of optics, there’s a triple rear camera comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel snappers. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. For night photography lovers, the rear camera features the Super Night algorithm with noise reduction technology.

The Vivo Y33T carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Fast Charging and VEG (Vivo Energy Guardian) technology to improve energy management. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi, and GPS. It still runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12.

