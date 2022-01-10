Vivo Y33T With 50MP Main Camera Launched in India: Price, Specs

Vivo on Monday launched its new smartphone ‘Vivo Y33T’ with a 50MP rear camera and all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The smartphone is priced at Rs 18,990 for 8GB+128GB storage. It is available across vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and across all partner retail stores. “Vivo Y33T has been designed to provide a premium and seamless experience to customers with segment-leading features like 50 MP main camera, super night mode in selfie camera, erdesign and the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor," Yogendra Sriramula, Director- Brand Strategy, Vivo India said in a statement.

Vivo Y33T Specifications

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.58 inch FHD+ (2408*1080) in-cell display which aims to deliver bright colours and vivid details whereas, Eye Protection Mode helps in effectively reducing blue-light.

It comes with 128GB storage capacity. The triple card slot supports memory expansion of up to 1TB, for storing music, movies, photos, and films.

The handset features a versatile triple-camera setup capturing the artistic depth and high-resolution images with perfection. It boasts a 50MP main camera sensor that captures clear photos through day and night. For night photography lovers, the rear camera features the Super Night algorithm with noise reduction technology.

With 5000mAh battery, Vivo Y33T also supports 18W Fast Charging and VEG (vivo Energy Guardian) technology that helps in effective energy management. The device also features vivo Multi-Turbo 5.0 that optimizes the memory to improve performance.

