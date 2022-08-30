Vivo Y35 Launched With Snapdragon 680 Chip, 5000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications And More

Vivo has launched its new smartphone, the Vivo Y35 in India on Monday. The Vivo Y35 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a triple rear camera, and more. The Vivo Y35 has been launched as an under Rs 20,000 offering from the brand. Let us take a look at what you get with Vivo’s latest smartphone offering.

Vivo Y35 Price And Availability

The Vivo Y35 has been launched at a price of Rs 18,499 in India for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options – Dawn Gold and Agate Black. Vivo Y35 is available for purchase on the Vivo India online store and offline retailers only.

Vivo Y35 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y35 comes with a 6.58-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by am octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, which is further expandable via the company’s RAM expansion technology and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery paired with 44W fast charging.

The Vivo Y35 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 50-megapixel shooter, and two 2-megapixel shooters. The Vivo Y35 has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper up front.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ BEIDOU/ GLONASS/ GALILEO/ QZSS, and a USB type-C port.

