Vivo Y51 (2020) With Quad Rear Cameras India Launch Expected Soon, May Cost Below Rs 20,000

Vivo recently launched the Vivo Y51 (2020) with 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, although the phone was released in select markets. It appears that the Chinese smartphone company is planning to launch the smartphone in India soon; however, the exact release date remains unclear. According to a report by MySmartPrice citing people familiar with the matter, the phone would arrive in India with a price tag of under Rs 20,000 in a bid to rival budget phones offered by Samsung and Xiaomi. The report adds that Vivo would replace the Vivo S1 Pro with Vivo Y51 (2020), which was launched in January 2020.

Recently, Vivo Y51 (2020) received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification with the model number Vivo V2030, that also indicates at the imminent launch of the smartphone in India. Without explicitly mentioning the launch date, the report indicates that the smartphone might launch in early January, as the Vivo S1 Pro also debuted in January this year. Earlier today, Vivo unveiled the Vivo V20 Pro 5G in India at Rs 29,990. Currently, the company already offers the vanilla Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE models in the country.

In terms of specifications, the global variant of the Vivo Y51 (2020) and the India variant of the phone are expected to be the same. To recall, the Vivo Y51 (2020) that was launched in September this year comes with a full-HD+ 6.38-inch AMOLED display with 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Soc accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 256GB of storage via microSD card slot. It further packs an under-display fingerprint sensor and features an Always-on Display mode. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. The rear cameras support modes like palm capture, voice control, slow-motion recording, super macro, super night mode, and more.

For selfies and video calling, there's a 16-megapixel camera housed inside the waterdrop notch. Other features on the Vivo Y51 (2020) include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, Android 10, and more. It also includes a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.