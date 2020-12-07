Vivo Y51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India, Priced at Rs 17,990

Vivo is refreshing its Y-series lineup in India with the launch of Vivo Y51. The same model was launched in Indonesia earlier this month, and it comes with triple rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Notably, the Chinese tech company has another variant of the smartphone with the same moniker that carries quad cameras but is available in select markets. The rear camera module on the Vivo Y51 in India looks similar to that of the Vivo 20 phone.

The Vivo Y51's price in India is set at Rs 17,990 for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage variant, and the smartphone is available in two colour options of Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony. Although its availability details in India remain unclear, the company in a press note has announced its sale deals such as Rs 101 off with Bajaj Finserv credit card during EMI transactions, and other benefits with HDB Financial Services, ZestMoney, and IDFC Bank. "Continuing Vivo's commitment to 'Make in India', the all-new Vivo Y51 is manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility," the company added.

Additionally, Vivo is also upgrading the storage option on the Vivo Y30. It is getting a 6GB + 128GB variant that carries a price tag of Rs 14,990. More details over its availability are expected soon.

In terms of specifications, the newly launched Vivo Y51 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. Its triple camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras support modes like portrait, 4K video recording, ultra-stable video, pano, live photo, slow-mo, time-lapse, super night mode, and more. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel snapper.

Other features on the Vivo Y51 include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone is touted to offer 14.3 hours of video playback.