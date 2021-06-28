Vivo Y51A Gets New 6GB RAM Variant, Price Now Starts at Rs 16,990 in India

The Vivo Y51A is getting a new 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. The new smartphone sits alongside the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model that debuted in the country in January 2021. Apart from the RAM configuration, the specifications of the Vivo Y51A remain the same. The 6GB RAM model is available to purchase in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony colour options on Vivo India E-store with deals like EMI payment mode. Its price in India now starts at Rs 16,990 while the top model costs 17,990. The company notes that the Vivo Y51A is manufactured at its Greater Noida facility that employs around 10,000 men and women, as a part of Vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India.

The Vivo Y51A sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with Vivo’s Halo FullView technology. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is further expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The device runs on Vivo’s FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. Further, the Vivo Y51A has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. In terms of optics, the Vivo Y51A has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, the Vivo Y51A carries a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera app also comes bundled with several features like Ultra-Stable video that is enabled via the Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), and a Super Night Camera mode for both front and rear cameras that reduces noise and captures better photos even in low light. Other notable features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security. The phone measures 8.38mm in thickness.

