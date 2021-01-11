Vivo Y51A Launched in India With Triple Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications & More

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo today announced the launch of its all-new Vivo Y51A in India. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600-series processor. The Vivo Y51A has been priced at Rs 17,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and will be available for purchase on the Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tatacliq, and across all partner retail stores. The Vivo Y51A has been launched in two colour options— Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony.

The Vivo Y51A features a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with Vivo's Halo FullView technology. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The device runs on Vivo's FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. Further, the Vivo Y51A has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone has been made in India and is manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y51A has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Vivo Y51 has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera on the Vivo Y51A also comes with several features like Ultra-Stable video that is enabled via the Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), and a Super Night Camera mode for both front and rear cameras that reduces noise and captures better photos even in low light.