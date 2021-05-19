Vivo Y52 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Specs, Availability and More

Vivo has refreshed its Y-series with the new Vivo Y52 5G. The smartphone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to affordable smartphones. The same processor is available on Realme 8 5G that sells in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Currently, the Vivo Y52 5G is available in the European markets, and its global availability details remain unclear. Its triple rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts a black finish. Notably, the screen has a waterdrop-style notch that carries the selfie camera.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y52 5G sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a Full-HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent. Under the hood, there’s the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is further expandable. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the Vivo Y52 5G carries an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. Other notable features of the phone include a 4G VoLTE, 5G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS + GLONASS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device also supports face unlock for security. The Vivo phone includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C charger. It is said to be available in Graphite Black and Dream Glow colour options. The Chinese tech company is yet to share its pricing details.

To recall, the Vivo Y52s and Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) that are available in China carry a starting price tag of CNY 1,598 (approx Rs 18,100) and CNY 2,099 (approx Rs 23,900), respectively. Both phones remain unavailable in India.

