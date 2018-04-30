English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivo Y53i Launched at Rs 7,990 Comes With Face Access and Ultra HD technology For Photos up to 32MP
Vivo Y53i is equipped with 8MP rear camera to capture Ultra HD photos upto 32MP.
Vivo Y53i is launched in India at Rs 7,990. (Image: Vivo India)
Vivo on April 30, launched Vivo Y53i smartphone that comes with a 12.7cm (5) display and Face Access just like iPhone X. The device also features Ultra HD Technology for capturing detailed photos up to 32 megapixels. Vivo has priced the Y53i at a very competitive price of Rs 7,990 and is offering the smartphone in Crown Gold and Matte Black colour. The Y53i comes equipped with an 8MP rear camera which can capture high-quality pictures and videos. The device’s Ultra HD technology shoots several consecutive images and then combines them to render clear and detailed photos with a resolution of up to 32MP. The smartphone comes with a Screen Flash feature that was also seen on iPhones first for clicking low light selfies.
Commenting on the launch, Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India said, “Vivo is continuously striving to introduce cutting-edge products at an affordable price point for its consumers. With the introduction of Y53i, we are strengthening our budget smartphone portfolio by delivering an outstanding camera and user experience at a competitive price point.”
This budget offering from Vivo also comes with Face Access feature that intelligently scans the facial features of the users and unlocks the device instantly. A recent study also found that blue light from LED's can cause breast and prostate cancer and Vivo with its feature of smart eye protection on the Y53i filters out blue light, this also prevents eye strain during long durations of usage. The device also comes with App clone feature, through applications can be replicated to accept two separate accounts to provide a convenient multitasking experience.
The Vivo Y53i is loaded with 2GB RAM and a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The smartphone features a 2500mAh battery and has an internal memory of 16GB, which is further expandable up to 256 GB.
