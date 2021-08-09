Vivo has refreshed its budget Y-series of smartphones with the new Vivo Y53s. Priced at Rs 19,490 for 8GB+ 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), the Vivo Y53s offers 3GB Extended RAM to let users download their favourite apps and run them all “seamlessly." The smartphone follows the company’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility. The smartphone is available in two colour options of Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow. Customers can purchase the Vivo Y53s through the Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store and other partner retail stores starting today, August 9.

Given the under Rs 20,000 price point, the Vivo Y53s will hope to rival affordable offerings from Xiaomi, Realme Samsung, and Oppo. Some of the notable devices in this range in India include Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro 5G, and Samsung Galaxy F41. In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y53s features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 out of the box. Under the hood, the phone carries an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. There’s a triple rear camera setup that takes inspiration from the Vivo V20 in terms of design. The rear camera module adopts a black colour finish and houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/.79 aperture. The primary camera is accompanied by two 2-megapixel cameras. At the front, the phone carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor inside the waterdrop-style notch. The camera app on the Vivo Y53s comes bundled with modes like Bokeh, super night selfies, and more.

Other notable features of the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Notably, launch offers on the Vivo Y53s include up to Rs 1,500 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions, ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv.

