Vivo Y71 With 18:9 Display, Android 8.0 Oreo Launched at Rs 10,990

Vivo India has silently unveiled a new budget smartphone in India with the name Vivo Y71. The very first offering in Vivo's Y-series with an 18:9 aspect ratio display, the Vivo Y71 will soon be available for purchase in retail stores across India. In addition to the taller display, the smartphone also boasts of facial recognition as a feature, ditching the fingerprint sensor altogether. While Vivo has not officially launched the smartphone in India, reports suggest that the Vivo Y71 will be priced at Rs 10,990 and will take on the budget smartphone offerings from other manufacturers like the Redmi Note 5, Honor 9 Lite and more.Vivo Y71 sports a 5.99-inch display with an HD+ (1440X720 pixels) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC and carries a 3GB RAM along with 16GB in-built storage that is further expandable using an external microSD card. It runs the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box with Vivo's own custom skin - FunTouch OS on top of it.In terms of optics, the Vivo Y71 sports a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Y71 comes with dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS options. The device is backed by a 3,360 mAh battery.As per reports , Vivo Y71 is priced at Rs 10,990 and will be available in retail stores across India.Back in March, Vivo introduced its mid-range smartphone in India by the name of Vovi V9. The Android device was the first of its kind in India to sport an iPhone X like notch at the top of its display. In addition to the extended display, the Vivo V9 also sports a dual-camera setup at the back and a whopping 24-megapixel selfie camera at the front. We reviewed the all-new Vivo V9 and here is what we think about the smartphone: