English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vivo Y71 With 18:9 Display, Android 8.0 Oreo Launched at Rs 10,990

Vivo has been quiet about this launch.

News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2018, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vivo Y71 With 18:9 Display, Android 8.0 Oreo Launched at Rs 10,990
Vivo Y71 has been launched in India. (Image: Vivo)
Vivo India has silently unveiled a new budget smartphone in India with the name Vivo Y71. The very first offering in Vivo's Y-series with an 18:9 aspect ratio display, the Vivo Y71 will soon be available for purchase in retail stores across India. In addition to the taller display, the smartphone also boasts of facial recognition as a feature, ditching the fingerprint sensor altogether. While Vivo has not officially launched the smartphone in India, reports suggest that the Vivo Y71 will be priced at Rs 10,990 and will take on the budget smartphone offerings from other manufacturers like the Redmi Note 5, Honor 9 Lite and more.

Vivo Y71 Specifications

Vivo Y71 sports a 5.99-inch display with an HD+ (1440X720 pixels) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC and carries a 3GB RAM along with 16GB in-built storage that is further expandable using an external microSD card. It runs the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box with Vivo's own custom skin - FunTouch OS on top of it.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y71 sports a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Y71 comes with dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS options. The device is backed by a 3,360 mAh battery.

Also read: Google Officially Stops Selling Pixel, Pixel XL Smartphones

Vivo Y71 Price And Availability

As per reports, Vivo Y71 is priced at Rs 10,990 and will be available in retail stores across India.

Back in March, Vivo introduced its mid-range smartphone in India by the name of Vovi V9. The Android device was the first of its kind in India to sport an iPhone X like notch at the top of its display. In addition to the extended display, the Vivo V9 also sports a dual-camera setup at the back and a whopping 24-megapixel selfie camera at the front. We reviewed the all-new Vivo V9 and here is what we think about the smartphone:

Vivo V9 Review: A Notch Above Other Android Phones at Rs 22,990


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Recommended For You