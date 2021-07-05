Vivo Y72 5G With 90Hz Display Tipped to Launch in India on July 15

Vivo is reportedly planning to launch the Vivo Y72 5G in India this month. According to 91Mobiles, the smartphone that debuted in Thailand back in March would launch in India on July 15. Meanwhile, a promotional poster of the smartphone has also surfaced online that tips its single storage option of 8GB + 4GB of extended RAM. The poster also reveals a Rs 1,500-worth discount offer for HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank customers. It appears the Vivo Y72 5G would come in two shades in India - Dark Dream Glow and Graphite Black. The phone highlights features like the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 64MP triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is unclear whether its sale will begin on the same day as the launch.

To recall, the global variant of the Vivo Y72 5G sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. It appears that the India-specific model may support 90Hz refresh rate, the poster tips - unlike its global sibling. Under the hood, the global Vivo Y72 5G carries a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The new report claims that the India model will retail the same processor. Notably, the Dimensity chipset powers several budget devices such as Realme 8 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G. The Vivo Y72 5G includes a triple rear camera system that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The camera app comes bundled with features such as Super Macro mode, Super Night Selfie, Portrait mode, and more. Other notable features include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, and a hybrid SIM slot. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

