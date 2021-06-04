Vivo Y73 Full Specs Leaked Before Official Announcement, Tipped to Launch in India Next Week

Vivo is reportedly working on a new Vivo Y73 smartphone that is tipped to launch in India this month. According to MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Yogesh, the new device will not support 5G connectivity, unlike its predecessor Vivo Y72 and sibling Vivo Y73s 5G that are currently available in Thailand and China, respectively. Its alleged renders have also surfaced online that highlight the triple rear cameras inside a rectangular module, similar to the one on Vivo V20. The phone is also said to carry MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, which features in several budget phones such as Redmi Note 10S and Realme Narzo 30. Before we dig dive into specifications, readers must note that Vivo is yet to confirm the development of the phone officially.

The report notes that the Vivo Y73 will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution, 408ppi pixel density, and HDR10 support. The display is also said to house an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and a waterdrop notch for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it will reportedly pack the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage (expandable via a microSD card), and integrated Mali-G76 GPU. Its triple rear camera setup may house a 64-megapixel primary camera setup with f/1.79 aperture, accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, both with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it could carry a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls, the report adds. Other rumoured features include 4G, dual-SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Lastly, the Vivo Y73 is said to weigh 170 grams and measure 7.38mm in thickness. The smartphone may carry a price tag of around Rs 20,000 in India. Another notable tipster Mukul Sharma claims the device would debut in the country within a week from now.

