Vivo Y73 Launch in India Officially Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Price

Vivo has officially announced the launch of Vivo Y73 in India. Although the exact launch date is yet to be revealed, Vivo, in a prepared statement, stated that its new “Chief Style icon," Sara Ali Khan, would also be doing a special unboxing on June 10. The company has further teased its design across Vivo social media channels that shows the phone in two colour options - Purple and Black. The new development is in line with a recent report that claimed the launch of Vivo Y73 this week. It was reported that the upcoming smartphone would not support 5G connectivity, unlike its predecessor Vivo Y72 and sibling Vivo Y73s that are currently available in Thailand and China, respectively.

We are proud to introduce our Chief Style Icon - @SaraAliKhan. Are you ready to watch her slay in style? #vivoY73 ​#ItsMyStyle pic.twitter.com/DgL6VdSIJx— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 7, 2021

As per the old report, the upcoming Vivo Y73 will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution, 408ppi pixel density, and HDR10 support. The display is also said to house an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and a waterdrop notch for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it will reportedly pack the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage (expandable via a microSD card), and integrated Mali-G76 GPU. Its triple rear camera setup may house a 64-megapixel primary camera setup with f/1.79 aperture, accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, both with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it could carry a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls, the report adds. Other rumoured features include 4G, dual-SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Lastly, the Vivo Y73 is said to weigh 170 grams and measure 7.38mm in thickness. The Vivo Y73 may carry a price tag of around Rs 20,000 in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here