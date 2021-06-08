Vivo Y73 to Launch in India on June 10, Will Feature 'Ultra-Sleek' Design

The Vivo Y73 will debut in India on June 10, the company confirmed earlier this week. The upcoming smartphone is being promoted by Vivo India’s new “Chief Style icon" and Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who would also be doing a special unboxing on the official launch day. The Vivo Y73 is being touted as an ultra-slim device with just 7.38mm in thickness. Notably, the Chinese tech company has launched a couple of smartphones with similar measurements in the past few months, such as the Vivo V20 from last year with 7.38mm thickness. The company has further teased its design across Vivo social media channels that shows the phone in two colour options - Purple and Black. Notably, OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1s on the same day.

Unique style always stands out! ​#2DaysToGo for the launch of the uniquely stylish #vivoY73.​​Launching on 10th June, 12 PM.🕛Stay tuned. Stay Stylish.​#ItsMyStyle pic.twitter.com/LbzBHsaUih— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 8, 2021

The announcement from Vivo is in line with a recent report that claimed the launch of Vivo Y73 in India this week. It was reported that the upcoming smartphone would not support 5G connectivity, unlike its predecessor Vivo Y72 and sibling Vivo Y73s that are currently available in Thailand and China, respectively. As per the old report, the upcoming Vivo Y73 will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution, 408ppi pixel density, and HDR10 support. The display is also said to house an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and a waterdrop notch for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it will reportedly pack the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage (expandable via a microSD card), and integrated Mali-G76 GPU. Its triple rear camera setup may house a 64-megapixel primary camera setup with f/1.79 aperture, accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, both with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it could carry a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls, the report adds. Other rumoured features include 4G, dual-SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Lastly, the Vivo Y73 is said to weigh 170 grams and measure 7.38mm in thickness. The Vivo Y73 may carry a price tag of around Rs 20,000 in India.

