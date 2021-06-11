Vivo Y73 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specs and More

Vivo has officially launched the Vivo Y73 in India. The new smartphone is being promoted by Vivo India’s new “Chief Style icon" and Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan. Unlike its predecessor Vivo Y72 and sibling, Vivo Y73s that are currently available in Thailand and China, the new Vivo Y73 does not include 5G support. Its rear camera module takes inspiration from the Vivo V20 series, and the phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y73 sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution, 408ppi pixel density, and HDR10 support. The display also houses an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and a waterdrop notch for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with Mali-G76 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Users can expand the RAM configuration by 3GB to boost the phone’s performance. Its triple rear camera module adopts a black colour finish and comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture. The primary shooter is further accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, both with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The camera on the Vivo Y73 comes bundled with modes such as stable video, super macro, bokeh portrait, multi-style portrait, Live Photo, and slo-mo. Other notable features on the smartphone include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5, and a 3.5mm headphone. It carries a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Vivo Y73 comes with a price tag of Rs 20,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Diamond Flare and Roman Black colours with a patterned finish on the back. As of now, only Flipkart and Vivo India store have the phone listed for sale.

